God of War System Requirements: Full PC Specs Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

God of War is making a big move to PC and the developers of the game have finally revealed the system requirements when playing.

The action adventure gaming franchise started all the way back in 2005 on the PlayStation 2, and was immediately a huge success.

Since then it has been one of the biggest gaming titles for PlayStation, and gamers have been treated to eight games across multiple platforms. They will also be pleased to know that there is a ninth currently in development.

This move to PC has excited many as it will have some great graphics and the game will run amazingly on the device.

God of War System Requirements for PC

Developers Nvidia revealed all of these PC specifications on their official website. It is crucial that gamers who want to play God of War look at these specifications to make sure they have their PC set up exactly how it is intended depending on how you play.

God of War PC requirements: Minimum (720p/ 30fps)

Graphics settings: Low

GPU: Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k (quad-core/ 3.3GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (quad-core/3.1GHz)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 70GB HDD (SSD recommended)

God of War PC requirements: Recommended (1080p/ 30fps)

Graphics settings: Original

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)

CPU: Intel Core i5 6600k (quad-core/ 3.5GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G (quad-core/ 3.6GHz)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

God of War PC requirements: High (1080p/ 60fps)

Graphics settings: Original

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5600XT (6GB)

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k (quad-core/ 3.5GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (octa-core 3.2GHz)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

God of War PC requirements: Performance (1440p/ 60fps)

Graphics settings: High

GPU: Nvidia GTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)

CPU: Intel Core i7 7700K (quad-core 4.2GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (octa-core/3.6Ghz)

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

God of War PC requirements: Ultra (4K/ 60fps)

Graphics settings: Ultra

GPU: Nvidia GTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800XT (16GB)

CPU: Intel Core i9 9900K (octa-core 3.6GHz) or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16-core/3.5GHz)

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News