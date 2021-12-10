Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fan footage has emerged of Jeff Hardy in action on Saturday night before being sent home by WWE for medical and health reasons.

Since then, Hardy has sadly been released from his contract after allegedly refusing to go to rehab.

Hardy has battled demons his entire life, especially during his career as a professional wrestler, but after reportedly rejecting WWE's offer to help, the company decided to part ways with him.

The 44-year-old was sent home during an event in Edinburg, Texas after appearing sluggish and weak whilst fighting the Bloodline with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods.

After performing a hot tag to McIntyre, Hardy left the ring and later the premises through a backstage entrance as he was sent home over concerns for his health.

Fan footage from the night has emerged which appears to show a fatigued Hardy collapse to the floor after merely being shoved.

Throughout the 13-minute video, the American wrestler struggled to keep up with the tempo of the fight and always seemed half a second behind his rivals.

The WWE have reportedly offered support and rehab to Hardy, but this was turned down, which resulted in the termination of his contract.

Matt Hardy, Jeff’s brother, refused to comment on his sibling's condition after stating that it wasn’t his place to do so, but did say that they both had hope they could fight together at least one more time before they retired, and that he wished his brother to get healthy again.

Jeff Hardy hasn’t shared information since his withdrawal from the event in Texas, but speaking as fans of wrestling and fans of him, we can only hope he gets the help he needs before even thinking about returning to the ring.

The former WWE champion will be replaced by Rey Mysterio in the upcoming WWE events that are due to be held in America.

Jeff Hardy’s family and camp have asked that their privacy be respected as they help the WWE legend through this tough time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Jeff!

