Super Bowl 2022: Date, UK Time, Location, Teams, Half Time, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

The NFL Super Bowl LVI will be one of the biggest sporting events of 2022 and we have everything you need to know right here.

American Football continues to increase in popularity in the UK and this grand finale is the biggest occasion in the sport, in what will be the 56th match of its kind.

While we are still a few months away from this seismic sporting fixture, NFL fans are gearing up for what will be three hours of enthralling action, from the first whistle to the last.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI if you are a UK fan.

Superbowl 2022 Date

Super Bowl LVI will take place on Sunday 13th February 2022.

UK Time

The game is scheduled to get underway at 6:30pm EST, which means that the game will start at 11:30pm GMT.

Location

The SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California, United States, will host the 56th Super Bowl.

This arena is home to both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams and is capable of housing over 100,000 fans within its steel structure.

SoFi is a new sports arena that opened in September 2020 and Super Bowl LVI will be the first event held in LA since Super Bowl XXVII back in 1993.

Teams

The two teams that are set to meet in Super Bowl LVI have yet to be confirmed at this stage. Here are the sides that are currently still in contention to reach the elusive finale:

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburg Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Football Team

Who Is Performing At Superbowl 2022 Half-Time Show?

This year, we have a star-studded line-up that will be performing at the Super Bowl LVI half-time show.

Some of the most iconic names in the hip-hop scene over the past 20 years will be getting together to provide one that could be one of the greatest halftime shows of all time.

Kendrick Lamar, Dr Dre, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg have all been confirmed as performing artists at the event, with Jay-Z's Roc Nation collaboration with the NFL set to continue this year to entertain fans across the globe.

Details have yet to emerge regarding exactly what the half-time show could entail. As soon as we hear anything on this topic, we will update this section in due course.

Odds

Here are the odds that various bookmakers are offering to win the Super Bowl LVI outright (as of 10th December 2021):

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11/2

Kansas City Chiefs: 15/2

Green Bay Packers: 8/1

Arizona Cardinals: 8/1

New England Patriots: 8/1

Buffalo Bills: 11/1

Los Angeles Rams: 14/1

Baltimore Ravens: 16/1

Dallas Cowboys: 37/2

