F1 2021 has simulated the final race of the season to see who wins in the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, and it is good news for Red Bull.

Verstappen will apparently dominate the race and, although Hamilton comes second, it won’t be enough to stop the Dutchman from getting his first world championship.

Mercedes will win the Constructor’s Championship, however, which will be a bittersweet victory for Hamilton after doing so well to come back and tie the standings up going into the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place this weekend on Sunday 12 and has to provide a winner for the Drivers’ Championship.

Both Hamilton and Verstappen are on 369.5 points and whoever finishes higher will win the trophy.

Verstappen won the race last year, so F1 2021 has credibility in its prediction, but Hamilton was recovering from COVID-19 so wasn’t at full strength last time around.

With Sergio Perez predicted to finish third in the race, Hamilton may have to fight for his position on both sides as Red Bull pincer him away from Valtteri Bottas, who is predicted to finish fourth in his last race with Mercedes.

The Yas Marina Circuit has few opportunities for overtakes, so whoever starts on pole will have a distinct advantage and Verstappen is predicted to record the fastest lap as well.

Codemasters' Paul Jeal is excited to see the outcome of the final race and hopes that the Grand Prix will be as entertaining as it is predicted to be.

“Max and Lewis have provided some of the most dramatic racing ever witnessed in Formula 1. We couldn't have wished for a better end to the season, and now it comes down to one final showdown for the title," Jeal was quoted as saying, as per The Independent.

No matter who wins on Sunday, this has been an unforgettable season of Formula 1 and the masterminds behind F1 2021 will hope their game has got it right.

