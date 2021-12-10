Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wednesday December 8, 2021 will go down as a dark day in Barcelona's modern history.

Under new manager Xavi, the Catalan club were completely outplayed by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat.

With Benfica beating Dynamo Kyiv, it became official - Barcelona had been dumped out of the Champions League. They will be playing in the Europa League when European football resumes in February.

But there is no time for the side to feel sorry for themselves. They are also struggling domestically, and are in real danger of missing out on the Champions League altogether next season.

If the club are going to get back on track, they need to act quickly, and that appears to be what they intend to do.

According to journalist Gerard Moreno via the Daily Mail, Barcelona are willing to sell Frenkie de Jong, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Sergino Dest to kickstart the rebuilding process at the club, and have placed the trio on their transfer list.

This news may come as a shock to some supporters, especially given that de Jong cost £65m when he arrived from Ajax in 2019. At the time, he was regarded as one of the finest young midfielders in world football, but he has been unable to live up to the hype at the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile, it would mark a significant fall from grace for Ter Stegen if Barcelona do move him on. The shot-stopper looked to be leapfrogging Manuel Neuer in the pecking order for Germany only a couple of years ago, but his form has since fallen away dramatically, and he conceded nine goals in this season's Champions League group stage.

Dest can arguably consider himself the least fortunate of the players mentioned as he only joined the team a little over a year ago, so has had the shortest time to prove himself.

The 21-year-old has featured regularly this season, yet it seems that Xavi is not convinced by him, and is happy to offload the youngster.

With the January transfer window set to open in just over three weeks' time, it will be fascinating to see whether any of these three players depart the club before the end of January.

