Manchester United are stepping into a new era as interim boss Ralf Rangnick gets down to the business of rebuilding the club.

The club moved swiftly to secure the services of the 'godfather of the gegenpress' after finally showing embattled boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the door.

The axe fell on Solskjaer's time at the helm after a humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford - just another crushing Premier League result as United's season lurched from one disastrous event to the next.

The situation was simply untenable in the end and the powers-that-be at the club were left with no choice.

There have already been encouraging signs under Rangnick but it is still far too early to pass any absolute judgements.

What can not be doubted however, is that Rangnick is a man with a plan - one that he was able to set out in an interview he had with United before being offered the job.

Per a report from ESPN, Rangnick highlighted United's midfield as being weak and promptly identified the three signings required to reinforce the engine room at Old Trafford.

Those feelings were only reinforced by what he had to say following United's hard-fought win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

"They did one or two or three mistakes, especially in the first half there were two square passes; one from Scott, one from Fred," Rangnick said, referring to Scott McTominay and Fred.

"I don't like those kinds of balls in midfield in those positions. But overall, when the other team is in possession of the ball, both Fred and Scotty they are almost perfect for that kind of football."

Three signings to fix the Man United midfield

So what is Ralf's solution?

Well, according to the aforementioned report, the former RB Leipzig and Schalke boss has requested United scouts take a closer look at RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara, also identifying Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips.

It would be an ambitious move to go for three players who represent some of the most exciting midfield talent around at the moment.

Then again, Ralf is an ambitious man and the plans he outlined are believed to have impressed the United hierarchy.

Should they manage to grant him his wish and sign the trio of young midfield masters, then the outlook at the club will look a lot more optimistic going forward.

Could we be witnessing the finals days of the famous McFred duo?

If Ralf has is way, that certainly could be the case.

