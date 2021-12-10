Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Martial appears to be on the brink of leaving Manchester United.

Having played more than 250 times and scored 79 goals for the Red Devils, the Frenchman seems to have his sights set on a move away from Old Trafford if his agent is to be believed this week.

Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports News on Friday: "Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

Martial set for Man Utd exit

The news comes on the back of Martial having fallen behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood in the pecking order as the fourth-choice striker at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

Martial has started just two Premier League games this season and a solitary goal against Everton has done little to persuade fans or pundits alike that he should be gifted more game time.

However, truth be told, the signs of Martial's decline can be traced back to before Ronaldo's arrival with the former AS Monaco wonderkid finding the net just four times in the league last season.

Man Utd 1-1 Young Boys Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

Martial's Man Utd prime

It's all the more disappointing when you consider that the 2019/20 campaign had appeared to be something of a watershed moment for Martial with the goals finally flowing on a consistent basis.

Martial finished the year as United's top goalscorer with 23 strikes in 48 games, leading some to suggest that he could become the club's leading number nine as he moved towards his prime.

And while, sadly, we now know that Martial wasn't able to extend that purple patch into the following season, that doesn't make his blink-and-you'll-miss-it prime at the club any less exhilarating.

As such, as we seemingly near the end of Martial's time at the Premier League giants, we thought that it only made sense to look back on his finest moments in the famous red jersey.

Martial ending careers in 2019/20

And there are few better mediums through which we can achieve that than a thrilling compilation - originally compiled by YouTuber Manie HD - that shows Martial ending careers in his 2020 pomp.

In fact, we dare say that it will pull on your heartstrings with a 'what could have been?' feeling as you watch Martial show some of the finest dribbling and skills that United have seen in recent years.

So, let's raise a toast to Martial's footballing brilliance as we take a walk through his United peak where it looked, for a moment, as though he'd reach the potential expected of him down below:

Holy moly. You really couldn't get the ball off a prime Martial, could you?

An emotional goodbye in the offing

It's easy to focus on Martial's drab last 18 months and forget just how unstoppable he was during the 2019/20 season where his interchange and build-up play was reminiscent of Roberto Firmino.

However, unlike the Liverpool star, we just weren't quite able to see that level of performance on the consistent level that United fans hoped for one day when he was signed for £38 million in 2015.

1 of 27 Ronaldo won the 2008 Puskas Award for a goal against which club? FC Porto Portsmouth Aston Villa Sunderland

Who knows, maybe the situation will change and Martial will stick around until at least the end of the season, but it's starting to look as though a journey that promised so much is coming to a close.

If that's the case, then they'll certainly be regrets, but Martial left more than enough memories for the United fans to remember him by.

News Now - Sport News