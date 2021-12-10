FIFA 22 Trent Alexander-Arnold Premier League POTM SBC: How to Complete, Price and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League Player of the Month for November and we have revealed all the details you need to know in order to unlock this FIFA 22 Ultimate Team POTM card.

The 23-year-old is loving life at Liverpool and was on fire throughout last month.

The Englishman managed to help his side pick up two emphatic wins whilst he shone in their only loss of November.

Over this period, the right-back managed two clean sheets, and was a huge threat offensively as he scored one goal and picked up four assists. For a defender in the division, these stats are crazy.

These results alongside his performances have helped Liverpool move up to second in the Premier League and only one point away from Manchester City in first place.

Here is everything you need to know about the Trent Alexander-Arnold POTM SBC for November:

How to Complete the Trent Alexander-Arnold POTM SBC

His special card is rated 89, with 83 pace, 70 shooting, 82 dribbling, 90 passing, 74 physical and 86 defending.

To have such high stats in all the meta categories for the right back is huge and it makes him the best full back in England’s top flight in the game, so he is definitely worth getting. Alexander-Arnold also has attacking/defensive workrates, star weak foot and star skill moves.

In order to unlock his Player of the Month card, you need to complete the squad building challenge. With such a strong card, there is a lot you need to do, and you will need over a million coins to complete it.

Sadly for now, despite EA Sports officially announcing the special card, we have to wait until it is released. This is due to the fact that Alexander-Arnold already has a special TOTGS card out. EA Sports have revealed that the Alexander-Arnold POTM card will be released on Friday 17th December 2021.

There will be multiple different SBC’s you will need to complete in the game. Typically for a player this highly rated, it will take around six-eight squads to complete with various different challenges and requirements.

When it comes to Squad Building Challenges, this Alexander-Arnold card will cost you some money. If you have a squad that can link to a Premier League player, while still getting 100 Chemistry, then you must obtain this card.

