Football Manager 2022 Inter Milan: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More

Inter Milan are an exciting team to manage in Football Manager 2022, so we have put together the ultimate team guide for you to lead them to glory.

The Serie A champions underwent something of a transformation in the summer, as Antonio Conte moved on and the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi also left.

The Italian side did, of course, win the title last season, finishing 12 points clear of second-placed AC Milan.

Any managers taking the Inter job will have to hit the ground running, though, if they are to beat off the likes of Juventus, Roma, and Milan in the 2021/22 season.

Inter Milan Football Manager 2022 Team Guide

We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know about an Inter save on Football Manager 2022!

Board expectations

In the first season, you’re expected to qualify for the Champions League, while also reaching the final of the Italian Cup.

While the Super Cup is not deemed important, you’re also expected to reach the first knockout round of the Champions League.

Budget

There’s a bit of wiggle room here to bring in some new recruits in the summer transfer window.

Transfer budget: £17.1m

Wage budget remaining: £24.7k p/w

While there isn’t a lot of wage budget, you’ve definitely got some wiggle room to strengthen.

Facilities

Superb training facilities

Excellent youth facilities

Good academy coaching

Excellent youth recruitment

You would expect nothing less.

Stadium

The San Siro is one of the most famous old grounds in Italy and holds 75,923 fans.

Personnel

Key player: Milan Skriniar

Captain: Samir Handanovic

Vice-captain: Milan Skriniar

Assistant manager: Massimiliano Farris

Director of Football: Piero Ausilio

Suggested best XI

When you start the save, you’ll be given a suggested best XI.

In a 5-3-2 formation, it lines up thus: Handanovic; Darmian, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Perisic; Barella, Brozovic, Vidal; Martinez, Dzeko.

There’s some real quality here.

Tactics

When you start building your tactics, you’ll be suggested three presets for Inter and they’re about what you’d expect.

They’re ‘route one’, ‘gegenpress’, and ‘fluid counter-attack’.

Clearly, there’s an ability to both dominate on the ball and also counter quickly.

Key positions to strengthen

If you go with wingers, you’re going to want to strengthen on the right flank, with the best winger at the club being Ivan Perisic, with a 2.5* current ability rating.

There also isn’t a great amount of depth at either left-back or right-back, so you could well do with bringing a few new defenders in.

Youngsters ready for the first team

There are no youngsters immediately ready to make the step up to the first team when you head into the development centre.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Alex Cordaz, Samir Handanovic, Ionut Radu.

Defenders: Danilo D’Ambrosio, Matteo Darmian, Denzel Dumfries, Andrea Ranocchia, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Aleksandar Kolarov.

Midfielders: Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella, Arturo Vidal, Matias Vecino, Federico Dimarco, Hakan Calhanoglu.

Forwards: Christian Eriksen, Joaquin Correa, Ivan Perisic, Alexis Sanchez, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez, Facundo Colidio, Martin Satriano.

