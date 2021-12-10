Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It wasn’t that long ago that he broke his leg in the middle of the Octagon in the main event of UFC 264, but now, Conor McGregor is on a fascinating weight gaining mission alongside his personal trainer.

After undergoing a specialist fitness and diet regime, very different to his previous one, he has gained a whopping two-and-a-half stone.

McGregor has been hitting the weights and eating big and as a result, currently weighs in at a career-heaviest of 13st 5lb.

The iconic Irishman clashed with Dustin Poirier only a few months ago in July, when the dreaded injury took place during the closing stages of the very first round. At that time, he weighed 11st 1lb, which is a remarkable transition in truth.

Spanish outlet AS spoke with McGregor’s trainer Alejandro Celdran to get the lowdown and there were some intriguing revelations.

Conor McGregor's Training

Hypertrophy training is at the heart of Celdran’s outlay, with volume being a more important factor than frequency.

There are a minimum of four weekly sessions for each muscle group, training should be 80% dedicated to bilateral multi-joint exercises and the most shocking thing is the presence of supersets.

This means that as opposed to having rests, McGregor will do different exercises between sets.

Conor McGregor's Diet

It goes beyond the exercise too as McGregor’s diet was unveiled as well.

There are six meals a day with the main foods being chicken, fish, beef and eggs, with the measuring of fat and carbohydrates being instrumental.

Speaking to his Irish roots, Irish lamb stew with potatoes, followed by a chocolate shake with organic tea, is a mainstay for Notorious.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

It was a joke made by head trainer John Kavanagh, but all the same, his comments about McGregor moving up to fight at middleweight could be a possible reality in the near future.

As of yet, all focus is on McGregor returning to full fitness, but having said that, his coach has already named SIX possible options for his return fight, whenever that may be.

News Now - Sport News