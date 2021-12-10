Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thiago Alcantara seems to be finding his feet at Liverpool. That is not good news for the rest of the Premier League.

Having arrived at Anfield in 2020, the Spanish international had a difficult first year on Merseyside as he battled with injury problems, while also coming to terms with the pace of England's top-flight.

Yet things have started to click in recent weeks, with his stunning goal against Porto in the Champions League last month demonstrating what he is capable of when at his brilliant best.

His technique for that strike was flawless, but could he pull it off again? That might be too much to ask.

Then again, he has perfected another skill on the pitch. In fact, he is so good at it that one fan has put together a compilation video of Thiago's 'signature move'.

The move in question requires a sharp mind, spatial awareness and exceptional technique. Thiago has all of these attributes in abundance.

Put simply, the 30-year-old receives a pass to his feet, and senses an opponent coming to close him down. In this scenario, most players would play a simple square or backwards pass to their teammate to keep possession. But Thiago isn't most players.

Instead, he feints to his left as if to play the ball backwards, only to then use the outside of his right boot to quickly take the ball in the opposite direction.

He is not known for his pace, but he executes the skill so well that he manages to get away from his opponent with ease.

One thing to note is that many of the clips are from his days as a Bayern Munich player. He spent seven years in Germany between 2013 and 2020, winning multiple Bundesliga titles as well as the Champions League last year, beating PSG in the final.

Liverpool fans would love to see more of Thiago's trademark touch and turn for Jurgen Klopp's men. If he can maintain his form of the past month and nail down his spot in the side, they may well get their wish.

