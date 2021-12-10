Football Manager 2022 Juventus: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus are a challenge to manage in Football Manager 2022, so here is the complete team guide to make sure you are prepared!

The club struggled immensely last season and ultimately finished fourth, with 78 points, 13 points behind eventual champions Juventus.

Juve have, of course, got immense experience of winning the Serie A title and also underwent a number of squad changes in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, most notably, left the club to join Manchester United, while legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon also departed for Parma.

If you do take over, you may well be hoping to win Serie A and go far in the Champions League.

Football Manager 2022 Juventus Team Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about a Juve save or, in Football Manager’s terms, a Zebre save.

Board expectations

There’s an expectation that, at the end of the first season, you’ll have won Serie A.

You’re also expected to reach the final of the Italian Cup and the semi-finals of the Champions League, while the Italian Super Cup isn’t deemed important.

You’re also expected to win the Champions League by the end of the 2023/24 season.

Budget

There’s a decent amount of money here to bring in some new additions.

Transfer budget: £16.24m

Wage budget remaining: £108k p/w

You could also look to raise funds by moving some players on if you fancy bringing in further acquisitions.

Facilities

Superb training facilities

Excellent youth facilities

Adequate academy coaching

Average youth recruitment

You could look to spend some money here to upgrade a couple of these.

Stadium

The Juventus Stadium has a capacity of 41,507 fans.

Personnel

Key player: Paulo Dybala

Captain: Giorgio Chiellini

Vice-captain: Paulo Dybala

Assistant manager: Mauro Biancardini

Director of Football: Francesco Carniato

Suggested best XI

When you start the save, you’ll be given a suggested best XI.

In a 4-4-2 formation, the XI is thus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Locatelli, McKennie, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata.

There’s some real talent in that team.

Tactics

When you start building your tactics, you’ll be suggested three presets for Juve and they’re about what you’d expect.

They’re ‘control possession’, ‘gegenpress’, and ‘fluid counter-attack’.

No shock here.

Key positions to strengthen

A new central midfielder could be useful here, to come in as a marquee option.

The best midfielder at the club is Rodrigo Bentancur, who has a 3* current ability rating.

You may also want a new left winger just to add some depth in the position.

Youngsters ready for the first team

Martin Palumbo is a midfielder with 3.5* potential ability, as is Hans Caviglia, who could become better than Adrien Rabiot.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Mattia Perin.

Defenders: Danilo, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Daniele Rugani, Alex Sandro, Luca Pellegrini.

Midfielders: Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Arthur, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot.

Forwards: Federico Bernardeschi, Dejan Kulusevski, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Moise Kean, Alvaro Morata.

