Football Manager 2022 Juventus: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More
Juventus are a challenge to manage in Football Manager 2022, so here is the complete team guide to make sure you are prepared!
The club struggled immensely last season and ultimately finished fourth, with 78 points, 13 points behind eventual champions Juventus.
Juve have, of course, got immense experience of winning the Serie A title and also underwent a number of squad changes in the summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo, most notably, left the club to join Manchester United, while legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon also departed for Parma.
If you do take over, you may well be hoping to win Serie A and go far in the Champions League.
Football Manager 2022 Juventus Team Guide
Here’s everything you need to know about a Juve save or, in Football Manager’s terms, a Zebre save.
Board expectations
There’s an expectation that, at the end of the first season, you’ll have won Serie A.
You’re also expected to reach the final of the Italian Cup and the semi-finals of the Champions League, while the Italian Super Cup isn’t deemed important.
You’re also expected to win the Champions League by the end of the 2023/24 season.
Budget
There’s a decent amount of money here to bring in some new additions.
Transfer budget: £16.24m
Wage budget remaining: £108k p/w
You could also look to raise funds by moving some players on if you fancy bringing in further acquisitions.
Facilities
Superb training facilities
Excellent youth facilities
Adequate academy coaching
Average youth recruitment
You could look to spend some money here to upgrade a couple of these.
Stadium
The Juventus Stadium has a capacity of 41,507 fans.
Personnel
Key player: Paulo Dybala
Captain: Giorgio Chiellini
Vice-captain: Paulo Dybala
Assistant manager: Mauro Biancardini
Director of Football: Francesco Carniato
Suggested best XI
When you start the save, you’ll be given a suggested best XI.
In a 4-4-2 formation, the XI is thus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Locatelli, McKennie, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata.
There’s some real talent in that team.
Tactics
When you start building your tactics, you’ll be suggested three presets for Juve and they’re about what you’d expect.
They’re ‘control possession’, ‘gegenpress’, and ‘fluid counter-attack’.
No shock here.
Key positions to strengthen
A new central midfielder could be useful here, to come in as a marquee option.
The best midfielder at the club is Rodrigo Bentancur, who has a 3* current ability rating.
You may also want a new left winger just to add some depth in the position.
Youngsters ready for the first team
Martin Palumbo is a midfielder with 3.5* potential ability, as is Hans Caviglia, who could become better than Adrien Rabiot.
Full 1st season squad
Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Mattia Perin.
Defenders: Danilo, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Daniele Rugani, Alex Sandro, Luca Pellegrini.
Midfielders: Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Arthur, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot.
Forwards: Federico Bernardeschi, Dejan Kulusevski, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Moise Kean, Alvaro Morata.
