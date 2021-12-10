Football Manager 2022 AC Milan: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AC Milan are an interesting team to manage on Football Manager 2022 and we have the ultimate guide for starting up.

The club has an immense history and have won Serie A no fewer than 18 times.

However, they haven’t actually won the Italian league title since 2011, so they could well be seen as something of a sleeping giant.

Milan have not actually won a trophy since 2016, when they lifted the Italian Super Cup.

In the Champion League, for example, the club has not won the trophy since 2007.

Are you the person to bring real silverware back to the San Siro?

Football Manager 2022 AC Milan Team Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about an AC Milan save on Football Manager 2022.

Board expectations

You’re expected to qualify for the Champions League in the first season, and you’re expected to win Serie A by the end of the 2022/23 season.

You’re also expected to reach the final of the Italian Cup, while being competitive in the Champions League.

Budget

There’s some cash here for Milan to strengthen the squad should you so wish.



Transfer budget: £15.81m

Wage budget remaining: £6k p/w



There’s some wiggle room here to boost the wage budget and you’ll almost certainly be able to strengthen should you so wish.

Facilities

Superb training facilities

Excellent youth facilities

Good academy coaching

Excellent youth recruitment

You would expect nothing less.

Stadium

The San Siro is one of the oldest stadiums in the world and holds 75,817 fans.

Personnel

Key player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Captain: Alessio Romagnoli

Vice-captain: Davide Calabria

Assistant manager: Giacomo Murelli

Director of Football: Frederic Massara

Suggested best XI

When you load up the save, you’ll be given a suggestion of the strongest team available to you.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, the XI is thus: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.

There’s some real talent here.

Tactics

You’ll be suggested three presets for Milan when you head into the tactics screen.

They’re ‘control possession’, ‘tiki-taka’, and ‘fluid counter-attack’.

This makes sense.

Key positions to strengthen

The priority has to be the signing of an elite attacking midfielder who can come in over the top of Brahim Diaz.

At centre-back, you have got three good senior defenders in Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, and Alessio Romagnoli, but the depth consists of youngsters, so you could look to bring in an experienced central defender.

Youngsters ready for the first team

You’ve got no youngsters in the development centre ready to make the step up to the first-team.

However, there are youngsters to keep an eye on, such as Chaka Traore and Kevin Zeroll, who could become better than Ante Rebic and Franck Kessie respectively.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Antonio Mirante, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Alessandro Plizzari, Mike Maignan.

Defenders: Andrea Conti, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Fode Ballo-Toure, Alexis Saelemaekers, Alessandro Florenzi.

Midfielders: Tiemoue Bakayoko, Franck Kessie, Emir Murati, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic.

Forwards: Junior Messias, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Brahim Diaz, Daniel Maldini, Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Olivier Giroud, Pietro Pellegri.

