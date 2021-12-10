Football Manager 2022 AC Milan: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More
AC Milan are an interesting team to manage on Football Manager 2022 and we have the ultimate guide for starting up.
The club has an immense history and have won Serie A no fewer than 18 times.
However, they haven’t actually won the Italian league title since 2011, so they could well be seen as something of a sleeping giant.
Milan have not actually won a trophy since 2016, when they lifted the Italian Super Cup.
In the Champion League, for example, the club has not won the trophy since 2007.
Are you the person to bring real silverware back to the San Siro?
Read More: FM22 Atletico Madrid Team Guide
Football Manager 2022 AC Milan Team Guide
Here’s everything you need to know about an AC Milan save on Football Manager 2022.
Board expectations
You’re expected to qualify for the Champions League in the first season, and you’re expected to win Serie A by the end of the 2022/23 season.
You’re also expected to reach the final of the Italian Cup, while being competitive in the Champions League.
Budget
There’s some cash here for Milan to strengthen the squad should you so wish.
Transfer budget: £15.81m
Wage budget remaining: £6k p/w
There’s some wiggle room here to boost the wage budget and you’ll almost certainly be able to strengthen should you so wish.
Facilities
Superb training facilities
Excellent youth facilities
Good academy coaching
Excellent youth recruitment
You would expect nothing less.
Stadium
The San Siro is one of the oldest stadiums in the world and holds 75,817 fans.
Personnel
Key player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Captain: Alessio Romagnoli
Vice-captain: Davide Calabria
Assistant manager: Giacomo Murelli
Director of Football: Frederic Massara
Suggested best XI
When you load up the save, you’ll be given a suggestion of the strongest team available to you.
In a 4-2-3-1 formation, the XI is thus: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.
There’s some real talent here.
Tactics
You’ll be suggested three presets for Milan when you head into the tactics screen.
They’re ‘control possession’, ‘tiki-taka’, and ‘fluid counter-attack’.
This makes sense.
Key positions to strengthen
The priority has to be the signing of an elite attacking midfielder who can come in over the top of Brahim Diaz.
At centre-back, you have got three good senior defenders in Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, and Alessio Romagnoli, but the depth consists of youngsters, so you could look to bring in an experienced central defender.
Youngsters ready for the first team
You’ve got no youngsters in the development centre ready to make the step up to the first-team.
However, there are youngsters to keep an eye on, such as Chaka Traore and Kevin Zeroll, who could become better than Ante Rebic and Franck Kessie respectively.
Full 1st season squad
Goalkeepers: Antonio Mirante, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Alessandro Plizzari, Mike Maignan.
Defenders: Andrea Conti, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Fode Ballo-Toure, Alexis Saelemaekers, Alessandro Florenzi.
Midfielders: Tiemoue Bakayoko, Franck Kessie, Emir Murati, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic.
Forwards: Junior Messias, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Brahim Diaz, Daniel Maldini, Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Olivier Giroud, Pietro Pellegri.
Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news!News Now - Sport News