Crystal Palace latest news: Eagles tipped to give team a 'hiding' this season

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has predicted Crystal Palace to give someone a "hiding" when Patrick Vieira unleashes all of his attacking players at the same time.

Vieira's team are on the back of three consecutive Premier League defeats, but Bridge believes that a big victory could soon be on the cards for the Eagles.

How are Palace doing under Vieira?

Some three weeks ago, it was all rosy for Crystal Palace, who were on the cusp of the top-half and only five points behind the top-four.

However, their season has taken a sudden turn for the worse and some three weeks later, the Eagles are just three points above 17th place Watford having collected just a single point from their last four games.

One of those was a trip to Old Trafford, but defeats to Aston Villa and Leeds and a draw against Burnley, despite leading twice, has left Palace with work to do ahead of the festive period.

They've now won just three times in 15 league matches under Vieira, although each of those have been by two or more goals.

And Bridge believes that once the likes of Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard all start together, Palace could enjoy an even bigger margin of victory.

What did Bridge say about Crystal Palace?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There is going to be a game this season where he will unleash them all, and someone is going to be on the end of a hiding."

When could Crystal Palace enjoy a big victory?

If Palace are going to give anyone a hiding, it could happen in December based on their fixture list.

In their five remaining games this month, Vieira's side face four bottom-half teams, the exception being Tottenham, and play three of the bottom five in Southampton, Watford, and Norwich.

Their recent results would suggest that any sort of victory will be difficult, but if they can return to winning ways against Everton on Saturday, they'll take some much-needed confidence into the games that follow.

Furthermore, Palace fans will be hoping that the lunchtime meeting against the Toffees will mark the first time that Eze, Zaha, Gallagher and Edouard are named in the starting XI together, with Eze making two substitute appearances this season having only recently recovered from a long-term injury.

Should that happen, the big victory that Bridge alluded to, could happen sooner rather than later.

