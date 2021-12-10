Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Two-division women’s UFC champion Amanda Nunes says she wants to show the world who she truly is so she can be a role model for others.

Nunes is the reigning Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion and is the first and only fighter to defend two titles while actively holding them.

Regarded by many as the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time, the Brazilian has won her last 12 UFC fights and has the most consecutive victories for a female in history.

Among all her other achievements, Nunes is also the first openly gay champion in the UFC, which has made her an inspiration to many around the world.

In an interview with the BBC, the 33-year-old opened up on her relationship with wife Nina Nunes, who is also a UFC fighter.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"I really just show who I am, and that helps people see things differently.

"I feel like back when I was dating Nina, we were really open and not afraid to show we are gay or anything like that, and that's always felt natural to me."

"We just want to show, 'yeah, we have a lot of things going on in our life - I'm the champion, we have a baby, we are gay but also we are normal.' We just love and want to live our lives."

Indeed, Nunes’ baby daughter, Raegan, has helped give her a different perspective on life. The MMA star described Raegan as her “biggest motivation” and loves the feeling of celebrating with her inside the octagon.

"When I finish the fight, the moment they bring her inside the cage is what I love," she said.

"It's about [creating] the memories. Backstage, in training, in the cage - I have a lot of moments I picture and she is there with me.”

Nunes will be hoping to celebrate with Raegan on Saturday night when she faces Julianna Peña at UFC 269.

Peña has long been calling for a fight against Nunes and says the Brazilian can’t call herself the greatest of all time without facing her first.

The American has also claimed Nunes is underestimating her, but the champion denies this idea.

"Julianna has nothing to lose. I'm expecting everything, she's going to be 100%," Nunes stressed.

"I want to walk in and put a show on for the fans and Julianna is also that kind of fighter. It excites me to know that because those fighters are the ones I like. She'll really show up.

"My whole career, all my opponents say the same thing. Julianna's just saying the same things that my other opponents have said - and I've already beaten them.

"I feel for sure in the best shape and everything is ready to go."

UFC 269 will take place in Nevada and Nunes’ contest with Peña features on a stacked card, which will also see Charles Oliviera defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier.

News Now - Sport News