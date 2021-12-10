Molineux latest news: Wolves in 'win-win' situation with rarely-seen £8.1m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield believes that Morgan Gibbs-White's productive spell at Sheffield United is a "win-win situation" for Wolves.

The 21-year-old has contributed little for his parent club since bursting onto the scene as a teenager.

But since moving to Bramall Lane, Gibbs-White has found his best form despite the Blades' own struggles.

What's the latest news with Gibbs-White?

It's been a strange few years for the attacking midfielder since his last meaningful season in 2018-2019 when he played 31 games in all competitions.

Since then, he's hardly featured for Wolves, whilst he played just six times for Swansea when he was loaned out to them last season.

But Gibbs-White has found a temporary home in Sheffield United and appears back to his best.

In 15 Championship appearances this season, he's scored an impressive five goals and assisted four more.

Gibbs-White's low point came when he was sent off at Barnsley, but he bounced back by scoring in the draw against Nottingham Forest and had a hand in three goals in the 3-2 win at Cardiff last time out.

It's unclear whether Gibbs-White will return to Wolves, but Hatfield reckons that regardless of what happens, his performances in the Championship have made it a "win-win" for Bruno Lage.

What did Hatfield say about Gibbs-White?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it puts them in a really great position because he can either come back and show that quality in the Premier League or his valuation will go up, so it's a win-win for Wolves in that respect."

Should Wolves recall Gibbs-White in January?

Wolves are doing well under Lage, but with Pedro Neto still out injured, they don't have someone that can score and create goals in the same calibre of Gibbs-White.

The £8.1m man has been directly involved in nine this season, which is more than any other Wolves player.

Meanwhile, Lage's side are the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League behind Norwich having scored just 12 goals in their 15 league games.

Therefore, whilst Lage will be looking at January as an opportunity to add to his squad, recalling Gibbs-White should definitely be on his agenda. He would add some much-needed firepower to their attack and would return with his confidence sky-high after his excellent recent form.

