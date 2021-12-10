West Brom transfer news: 'Obvious' claim emerges on what Baggies 'need' in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield reckons it's "pretty obvious" that West Brom need to sign a striker in January.

The Baggies sit 3rd in the current Championship standings, but the goals have dried up of late for Valerien Ismael's side.

How have West Brom fared recently?

They picked up a crucial three points at Coventry last weekend, and combined with Fulham and Bournemouth slipping up, are back within touching-distance of the automatic promotion places.

But the 2-1 victory over the Sky Blues was the first time the Baggies had scored twice in a game for exactly six weeks, underlining their recent problems in front of goal.

In fact, during that six-week period, Ismael's men had seen the net bulge just twice; Karlan Grant's winner against Hull and Grady Diangana's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Grant also scored the opener against Coventry, and is enjoying a fine season on a personal level, with that his ninth Championship goal. However, the likes of Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill have scored just three times and once respectively.

Prior to this weekend's round of fixtures, West Brom have scored eight fewer than Bournemouth and 23 less than Fulham.

Therefore, Hatfield believes that bringing in another striker should be top of Ismael's agenda when the January window opens next month.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They still need a striker; I think that's pretty obvious."

VAR saved Arsenal from taking a BEATING at Everton! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Who have West Brom been linked with?

There are two standout names that have been linked with a January move to the Hawthorns to replace Hugill, who's expected to return to parent club Norwich having scored once all season.

The first of those will be familiar to Championship fans in Daryl Dike. West Brom tried to sign him in the summer after his impressive record whilst playing under Ismael at Barnsley together last season.

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure West Brom player from the 2000s? Delroy Facey DaMarcus Beasley Fernando Derveld Wayne Ebanks

But perhaps the name of Dwight Gayle would appeal slightly more to the Baggies faithful, who surely hold him in high regard following his outstanding season whilst on loan from Newcastle in 2018-2019, when he scored 23 Championship goals to help West Brom finish in the top-six.

Having hardly had a look-in all season at Newcastle, Gayle could leave on loan, with both the Baggies and Nottingham Forest keen on getting a deal over the line.

News Now - Sport News