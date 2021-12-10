Aston Villa transfer news: 'Goliath' hailed after January Villa Park exit rumours

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield has described Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings as a "Goliath" amid talk of a January exit.

The 28-year-old has been a regular for Villa this season but could be the subject of interest when the transfer window opens next month.

What has been said about Tyrone Mings?

A surprise report from Marca emerged last month claiming Mings is one player Newcastle United could target in January. Toni Kross, Niklas Sule, Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard were also mentioned by the Spanish outlet as potential targets for Villa's Premier League rivals.

It would be a shock, though, if Villa allowed Mings to leave in the middle of the season given his importance to the side.

The £27m-rated England international was just made captain following Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City, while he has featured in Steven Gerrard's first few fixtures as Villa manager, showing that he is clearly a part of his boss' plans.

It would probably also come as a surprise to some if Mings wanted to join Newcastle given where they currently are in the table.

The Magpies are in a battle to beat the drop, with it taking 15 games for Eddie Howe's men to pick up their first win of the season.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Tyrone Mings?

Mings' form has come under question at times this term, but Hatfield has been impressed with what he has seen from the former Bournemouth man and his centre-back partner Ezri Konsa overall.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Express & Star journalist said: "At the back, you've got Tyrone Mings, who's obviously a real Goliath in defence. You've got Ezri Konsa, who's another really solid defender and good in the air."

Who else has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa?

While it is hard to imagine Mings leaving Villa next month, there still could be some departures at Villa Park.

According to Football Insider, the Midlands club are ready to listen to offers for Bertrand Traore, Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet.

Villa made significant additions to their attack during the summer, bringing in Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey, while reports in Scotland suggest Steven Gerrard is eyeing up a reunion with Rangers winger Ryan Kent, so the above names really could be in danger.

Ultimately, Gerrard could shake up his squad over the next couple of transfer windows, but it would be a surprise if Mings was a part of that.

