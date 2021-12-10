Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had so much success during his professional football career.

The Portuguese footballer has won almost everything there is to win in the sport since making his debut for Sporting Lisbon in 2002.

During his club career, he's won an incredible 29 trophies.

His titles include winning the Champions League on five occasions (once for Manchester United, four times for Real Madrid).

He's also tasted success with the Portuguese national team, helping them to glory in Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019.

He's found himself victorious 596 times during his career in football. To say he is a serial winner would be an understatement.

That means he's been on the victorious side more times than any player in the world in the 21st century.

Transfermarkt have revealed the 20 players with the most wins this millennium and you can view the whole list below...

20. David Silva - 410 wins

19. Petr Cech - 411 wins

18. Cesc Fabregas - 419 wins

17. Xabi Alonso - 421 wins

16. Gerard Pique - 421 wins

15. John Terry - 428 wins

14. Frank Lampard - 434 wins

13. Thomas Muller - 439 wins

12. Gianluigi Buffon - 445 wins

11. Manuel Neuer - 446 wins

10. Pepe Reina - 450 wins

9. Sergio Busquets - 453 wins

8. Xavi - 454 wins

7. Sergio Ramos - 455 wins

6. Iker Casillas - 457 wins

5. Andres Iniesta - 457 wins

4. Dani Alves - 479 wins

3. Karim Benzema - 480 wins

2. Lionel Messi - 545 wins

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 596 wins

Ronaldo is just four wins away from becoming the first player in the 21st century to win 600 games.

At this moment in time, Ronaldo has a win rate of 68%. That's an insanely high number.

He's currently 51 wins clear of his eternal rival, Messi, having played 89 more games.

It's possible Messi could overtake Ronaldo in his career but, with the 36-year-old still going strong, it will most likely be a number of years until that happens, if at all.

Benzema has recently moved above Alves into third place. With Real looking in good form this season, it's likely he will continue to move away from the Brazilian right-back.

The rest of the top 10 is dominated by Spaniards, including long-time Barca duo Xavi and Iniesta.

On the brink of the top 10 are Bayern icons Neuer and Muller with 446 and 439 wins respectively, while English duo Lampard and Terry find themselves in the top 20.

