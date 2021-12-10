Tottenham latest news: 69-cap ace 'should be so proud' following Conte revival

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has lauded Ben Davies for his resurgence under Antonio Conte at Tottenham – and said the Welshman should be "proud of himself".

Davies hardly had a look-in under Nuno Espirito Santo, but has become a key player for Conte following the switch to a back-three.

How has Davies performed under Conte?

Prior to Conte's appointment, Davies had played just 120 minutes in the Premier League all season and both of those came in 3-0 defeats. In fact, his only league start under Nuno came in his final game against Manchester United.

But it quickly became apparent that Davies was going to get his chance as Spurs' only left-footed centre-back when Conte replaced Nuno.

And Davies has already repaid the faith shown in him, producing some impressive performances.

In the goalless draw at Everton last month, he was Tottenham's second-best player behind Cristian Romero, before turning in a rating of 7.71 against Norwich on Sunday afternoon, bettered only by the three goalscorers Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez and Heung Min Son.

Davies made just 14 Premier League starts last season following the arrival of Sergio Reguilon, but the 28-year-old has enjoyed a new lease of life in recent weeks and appears an important part of Conte's plans moving forward.

And Bridge has heaped praise on the former Swansea City defender for his "brilliant" recent form.

What did Bridge say about Davies?

When asked what he's made of Davies under Conte, he told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he's been brilliant; he's been absolutely brilliant, absolutely first-class. Playing left centre, he should be so proud of himself."

Has Davies been Tottenham's best player under Conte?

Oliver Skipp, who's received high praise from the Italian, Moura and Son have all done well under Conte, but Davies has arguably outshone them all.

Davies, capped 69 times by Wales, has proved himself as reliable at the back, with Spurs conceding just once in four Premier League games, whilst he's contributing at the other end of the pitch.

Against Vitesse, he played a part in the third goal, whilst he claimed the assist for Son's against Norwich and was also involved in Sanchez's strike against the Canaries.

Furthermore, Davies made two key passes in the 3-0 victory over Norwich and is clearly relishing playing in the left centre-back role he plays for Wales.

