Man United transfer news: Sir Alex Ferguson 'a big fan' of £50m Rangnick target

Sir Alex Ferguson could be a key influence behind Manchester United reigniting their interest in Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Ferguson's trophy-laden reign as the Red Devils' boss came to an end in 2013 but he remains a board member at Old Trafford.

What's the latest news involving McGinn?

The Sun have revealed that McGinn is among Manchester United's targets ahead of the transfer window reopening next month.

The report suggests Villa will be seeking a fee in the region of £50million for the central midfielder who Ferguson is known to be a "big fan" of.

Ralf Rangnick took over as the Red Devils' interim manager last week, replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking.

January will present Rangnick with the only opportunity to freshen up his squad before he comes away from the dugout and enters a two-year consultancy role at the end of the season.

McGinn has been a key member of Villa's side since joining from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in 2018, with Manchester United legend Steve Bruce going on to admit spending £2million on the 27-year-old was the best piece of recruitment in his managerial career.

The 42-cap Scotland international has now made 125 appearances for the Midlands club and only failed to feature in just one Premier League fixture so far this season.

What has Luke Hatfield said about McGinn?

Hatfield believes Ferguson's influence is a major reason for Manchester United maintaining their interest in McGinn.

The journalist is aware of the Red Devils being interested in the Villa midfielder in the past.

He has claimed Ferguson may have already informed Rangnick of McGinn's capabilities during the early days of his tenure.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "He has been linked with United before. I think there have been reports that Sir Alex Ferguson has maybe had a word with the men in charge at United now about McGinn."

When were Manchester United linked with McGinn before?

Former boss Solskjaer was keen on signing McGinn two years ago, with Villa slapping a £50million price tag on their key man.

However, McGinn has gone on to remain in the Midlands and is currently tied down to a £25,000-per-week Villa contract which is not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

In an interview with The Athletic, former Villa scout Bobby Jenks claimed Ferguson was unsure as to why Manchester United did not make a move for McGinn in 2019.

