Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton U18s progressed to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup after beating Fulham in a five-goal thriller at Goodison Park on Friday evening.

Fulham's youngsters went into the half-time break with a one-goal advantage thanks to Olly Sanderson's strike.

But Everton battled back in the second 45 minutes as they turned the game on its head.

Stanley Mills netted a brace to give Everton the lead before Francis Okoronkwo emerged from the bench to give the Merseyside outfit a two-goal cushion.

There was some very late drama as a scuffle broke out after a frankly awful challenge from Everton's Matty Mallon.

Luke Harris was running down the left-hand side and looking to give his side a consolation goal.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Despite the game being in the 94th minute and Everton cruising to victory, Mallon roared into a challenge and completely wiped Harris out.

Harris was understandably not happy as he stood over Mallon.

It all then kicked off when the Everton youngster dragged Harris to the floor.

Multiple players from either side rushed to try and separate the two players before tension was defused. Watch the moment below...

Unsurprisingly, both Mallon and Harris were shown a red card.

What a brutal challenge that is. You can understand why the Fulham man was so angry.

Fulham were able to pull one back directly from the free-kick but Matt Dibley-Dias's effort proved in vain as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat.

Everton will be at home once again in the fourth round, where they will take on either Sheffield United or Millwall.

1 of 20 What is Ronaldo's full name? Ronaldo de Assis Moreira Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Robson de Souza

News Now - Sport News