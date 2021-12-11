Liverpool vs Aston Villa Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Emotions will be running high as Liverpool prepare to face an in-form Aston Villa side with a familiar face in the opposing dugout.

Newly-appointed Villains manager Steven Gerrard will be returning to his second home for the first time since the Reds legend left as a player in 2016, moving to the MLS side LA Galaxy before retiring just a few years later.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to put a stop to their good run with his team flying in both domestic and European competitions as well - winning their last five matches and conceding just two goals with a second-string squad fielded during their 2-1 win against AC Milan at the San Siro.

Since Gerrard took over at Villa, his team have won three out of their last four games and secured a solid 2-1 win against Leicester City last time out.

It will be interesting to see whether Anfield's adopted son can spoil the party as the Villains look to cause an upset.

Date

Liverpool will face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday 11th December 2021, with kick-off at 3pm GMT.

How to Watch

Sadly, this match will not be available for UK viewers to watch live. You can keep up to date with all the action on Sky Sports or BT Sport.

Team News

Klopp admitted during his press conference that Diogo Jota had not trained all week after picking up a knock against Wolves, but believes he should be okay. Nathaniel Phillips fractured his cheekbone against AC Milan and will be out for a month.

Roberto Firmino is back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury but it remains to be seen whether Saturday will come too soon for the Brazilian to start.

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are both still sidelined.

Villa will be without Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore, both struggling with thigh injuries at this time.

Other than that, the Birmingham-based outfit have a strong squad to choose from and are expected to play on the front foot.

Predicted Liverpool X (4-3-3)I: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane.

Predicted Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz, Ramsay, Buendia, Watkins

Prediction

Aston Villa will not lie down and have plenty of confidence going forward. However, the task of breaking down a Liverpool side that have only conceded 12 goals will not be easy, but certainly manageable.

The prospect of their backline having to keep out Salah, Jota and Mane for 90 mins on away soil may be a step too far - but can certainly take inspiration from the way Wolves defended.

Ultimately, Liverpool will be knocking on the door and it will eventually open for them.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

Odds

Here are the latest odds that various bookmakers are offering to win the game outright:

Liverpool: 5/19

Draw: 6/1

Aston Villa: 14/1

Head to Head

Here is the head-to-head record between Liverpool and Aston Villa, as well as the results from their last six meetings in all competitions:

Liverpool wins: 11

Draws: 2

Aston Villa wins: 6

10th Apr 2021: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

8th Jan 2021: Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool

4th Oct 2020: Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool

5th Jul 2020: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

17th Dec 2019: Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool

2nd Nov 2019: Aston Villa 1-0 Liverpool

