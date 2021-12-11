Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration is iconic.

The Portuguese forward has performed the celebration hundreds of times during his career.

After scoring a goal, Ronaldo usually runs towards the corner flag, jumps in the air and screams 'Siuuu', which means 'yes' in English.

Ronaldo first put it into practice in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea in 2013, where he scored in a 3-0 victory for Los Blancos.

It soon caught on and, being the legendary figure that he is, countless people around the world have copied his celebration as a tribute to his brilliance.

There is a time and place to perform Ronaldo's celebration, though.

And it appears one Ronaldo fan has actually got in trouble after doing Ronaldo's celebration in public.

Twitter user @kiiranjjeet has gone viral after claiming to get a written warning from their gym for imitating Ronaldo.

Kiran shared the supposed email from his gym, which you can read below...

The supposed email reads: "It has been bought to our attention that your recent behaviour at The Gym - Southall was once again unacceptable.

"You've received this warning for the following reason: Repeatedly saying SIIUUU after each set.

"We would like to remind you that repeated misconduct will result in the termination of your membership."

Unfortunately, Kiran did not share any footage of them shouting 'Siuuu' during their workout. Nevertheless, it's still a comical story.

Time will tell whether the individual responsible has learned their lesson or not.

If they haven't, they could well be the first person in the world to actually be banned from a gym after repeatedly performing Ronaldo's celebration.

