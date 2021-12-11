Wolves latest news: £73.5m trio's attitude 'shouldn't be questioned' as claim emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The attitude of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Fabio Silva, Francisco Trincao and Ki-Jana Hoever should not be questioned despite coming in for criticism from a member of Bruno Lage's backroom staff, according to Express & Star reporter Luke Hatfield.

The Athletic claimed coach Alex Silva had to tell the trio to warm-up properly against Burnley as they were stood 'motionless' watching the encounter from the sidelines.

What's the latest news involving Silva, Trincao and Hoever?

Wolves broke their transfer record to sign Silva in a deal worth £35.6million from Portuguese giants Porto last year.

However, Silva has failed to make a telling impact at Molineux and is still awaiting his first Premier League start of the campaign, with him being an unused substitute in each of the last four fixtures.

It has been reported that Wolves are exploring the possibility of sending the 19-year-old out on loan if they are able to sign another striker during the January transfer window.

Unlike Silva, Trincao has been involved reasonably regularly this season, with him making nine starts in his new surroundings.

Enter Giveaway

The winger headed to Molineux during the summer after a season-long loan was agreed with Barcelona, with there being the option of a £25million permanent deal being exercised.

Hoever linked up with Wolves following his £13.5million switch from Premier League rivals Liverpool last year, but the defender has found his opportunities limited and made just 22 appearances.

What has Luke Hatfield said about the trio?

Hatfield feels it would be wrong for Silva, Trincao and Hoever to come in for widespread criticism following the intervention during the clash with Burnley earlier this month.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Personally, I wouldn't read too much into that.

Divock Origi does it AGAIN! Late winner as Liverpool beat Wolves! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"I would imagine as a player, when you're on the sideline, it's pretty easy to get caught up in the moment on the pitch as anyone would.

"Obviously, they're there to warm-up and they've got to keep themselves ready, but I wouldn't be questioning a player's attitude for maybe taking five."

Why are Wolves mulling over whether to send Silva out on loan?

Silva has been afforded just 34 minutes of Premier League football since Lage's summer appointment as Wolves' head coach.

1 of 10 What year did the Molineux stadium become Wolves' home? 1899 1909 1889 1879

The teenager finds himself in competition with the likes of Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan at Molineux and it is clear they are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Jimenez has failed to start just one top flight clash since the campaign got underway, while Hwang has also become a regular fixture in Lage's team.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News