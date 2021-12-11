Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This season’s Premier League title race looks set to go down to the wire.

There is very little separating Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in terms of points right now. It takes a brave man to predict who will be lifting the Premier League trophy come May.

In terms of Premier League history, Manchester City and Chelsea have the upper hand.

The two clubs have won the Premier League on five occasions since its inception in 1992. Meanwhile, Liverpool have won it just once back in 2019/20.

But many football fans will tell you that football didn’t start in 1992.

Okay, the Premier League may have transformed the sport as we know it in this country but the Football League was officially established in 1888.

So, what if we counted every point earned since the beginning of time (in a football sense). Who would be leading the title race then?

Well, a graphic has emerged on Reddit that shows the English First Division all time top 10.

The results?

Well, the recent success of Manchester City and Chelsea have done very little to change their respective positions. Meanwhile, there’s one side included in the top 10 that hasn’t been in the Premier League since 2016/17.

Without further ado, let’s check out the top 10:

All-time English football top-flight table

So, Liverpool are the greatest side in English football history.

They’re just two victories away from 2000 wins - a feat they could clinch next week against Newcastle.

They lead the way by about 200 points from Arsenal in second place.

Fellow Merseyside club Everton are, perhaps surpassingly, in third place.

Despite dominating much of the Premier League era, Manchester United have to settle for fourth place.

Aston Villa are in fifth with seven league titles to their name.

Next come the recent successful sides in Manchester City and Chelsea, who are both above Tottenham.

Two north east sides make up the top 10 with Newcastle and League One’s Sunderland.

There you have it: The 10 greatest sides in English football history.

