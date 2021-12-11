Aston Villa team news: Fresh verdict emerges on Leon Bailey's latest injury lay-off

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer reckons that Leon Bailey's injuries are frustrating for everyone concerned at Aston Villa.

The winger has already missed a number of matches since making the £25m move from Bayer Leverkusen.

What's the latest news with Bailey?

Having directly contributed to an impressive 26 goals for the Bundesliga side last season, Villa fans probably couldn't wait to see Bailey in action.

However, he's started just three Premier League games, with injuries overshadowing his Villa career so far, with his latest setback against Manchester City keeping him on the sidelines right now.

Bailey's top-flight career started off positively when he grabbed an assist on his debut at Watford, but a hamstring injury a couple of days later ruled him out for the next two matches.

He returned to score and assist in the victory over Everton in September, but disaster struck once again when he injured his thigh when putting Villa 3-0 in front.

Bailey finally appeared to kickstart his season by featuring in five fixtures in a row, including Steven Gerrard's first three games in charge. However, a muscle injury sustained in the defeat to City looks set to keep him out of the majority of the festive period.

Palmer said that all Bailey can do is hope that his fortunes change when he finally gets fit again.

What did Palmer say about Bailey?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's frustrating for the players, frustrating for the club, but sometimes this happens, there's nothing you can do. It's frustrating for all concerned, but he's just got to try and get fit and hope that in 2022, he fares better on the injury front."

How many games could Bailey miss?

Gerrard revealed after City that the Jamaican international won't play until after Christmas.

Therefore, Bailey could miss another three Premier League games, the trips to Liverpool and Norwich, and the visit of Burnley on Saturday week.

But given the hectic nature of the festive period, if Bailey doesn't recover quickly, he could be in danger of missing the Boxing Day meeting with Chelsea and then the trip to Leeds two days later.

Unfortunately for Bailey, by the time he returns from injury, he could have missed more games than he's played since signing for Villa.

