Cristiano Ronaldo has been making the impossible, possible for the past two decades.

The Portuguese forward has done so many extraordinary things on the football pitch, smashing record after record in the process.

Ronaldo has established himself as the greatest goalscorer of all-time.

He's netted a remarkable 801 goals in his career and, despite being just a few months away from his 37th birthday, he continues to score hit the back of the net on a regular basis.

But the Manchester United legend is much, much more than just a goalscorer.

As well as his incredible record in front of goal, Ronaldo has also provided 229 assists during his career.

And arguably the best of the lot came all the way back in 2008 against Aston Villa.

On May 29, 2008, United welcomed Villa to Old Trafford. Ronaldo was absolutely unplayable as he ran riot against a hapless Villa side.

United took the lead in the 17th minute through Ronaldo.

Carles Tevez made it 2-0, before Wayne Rooney bagged the home side's third in the 53rd minute.

The English striker's goal came from an absolutely outrageous flick by Ronaldo.

A ball was fired into Ronaldo and it looked likely that he will send Patrice Evra down the line on the left.

But Ronaldo has other things in mind. Instead, he showed ridiculous awareness and skill to flick the ball through to Rooney.

Rooney did Ronaldo's pass justice as he rounded Scott Carson and put the ball into an empty net.

Watch Ronaldo's brilliance below...

How on earth did Ronaldo manage to pull that off?!

The Portuguese legend did well to even spot that Rooney was in space and through on goal.

But to have the skill to actually pull off the pass is just unbelievable.

Is it the best assist of his football career? It will be very tough to find one better than that.

