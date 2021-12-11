Manchester City vs Wolves Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Manchester City in the Premier League today and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides are having very good seasons as Pep Guardiola’s Man City are battling for first place while Bruno Lage’s Wolves are battling for a top six spot.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over December 2021, we will start to see the Premier League table shape up, and it is crucial that teams pick up some big wins during the festive period.

With the two sides having a lot of attacking talent, we hope we are treated to a very entertaining spectacle when they meet in the big game.

Here is all you need to know about Man City vs Wolves:

Date

Wolves take on Man City on Saturday 11th December 2021 at the Etihad Stadium. The match will start at 12:30pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that City vs Wolves will be televised live on BT Sport. Coverage will start from 11:30pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

Wolves are without seven players, with Conor Coady, Fernando Marcal and Rayan Alt Nouri currently being assessed. Coady looks likely to be available for selection.

Meanwhile, City have seven players injured, but Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte could make the squad as they are being assessed.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang

Head to Head

The two sides have met 14 times in England’s top flight. Wolves have won four times, while there have been two draws, and City have won eight times.

Last five Premier League meetings:

14th January 2019: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

6th October 2019: Manchester City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

27th December 2019: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 Manchester City

21st September 2020: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Manchester City

2nd March 2021: Manchester City 4-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Odds

The betting markets have Man City as the strong favourites, and expectedly so.

Man City to win: 1/8

Draw: 7/1

Wolves: 20/1

Prediction

These two sides are needing to pick up three points in the Premier League and it should be an entertaining spectacle.

With Guardiola’s side on form at the moment and now top of the Premier League following results going their way, we see them easily being able to pick up the three points against Wolves.

Prediction: Wolves 1-3 Man City

