Steven Gerrard returns to Liverpool for the first time in a competitive scene since leaving the club in 2015.

The legendary midfielder spent 17 seasons at Liverpool, leading them to nine trophies along the way.

He will go down as one of the greatest players to have played for the club.

But on Saturday he’ll be hoping Liverpool lose for the first time in his life as he takes his Aston Villa side to Anfield.

Having been appointed as Villa boss last month, Gerrard has won three of his four matches and will be hoping to continue that fine form against Jurgen Klopp and co.

"If I'm on the bus heading back down the M6 towards Birmingham and I'm not the most popular at Anfield, so be it," Gerrard said on Friday.

Jordan Henderson is the only player who remains at the club from when Gerrard was there.

While he may have won nine trophies at the club as a player, it’s fair to say Gerrard didn’t always have the strongest squad to work with.

Okay, the likes of Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez may have come along but, let’s be honest, Gerrard had to put up with a lot of mediocre players.

But how much do you remember them?

Well, on the day that Gerrard returns home, we’re going to put your knowledge to the test and see whether you can name some of the players he shared a pitch with at Liverpool.

Trust us, this is tough.

