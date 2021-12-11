Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was another busy night for WWE as SmackDown headed to the Staples Center for another packed show

King Woods & Kofi Kingston reigned supreme after a wild Triple Threat Match against both Raw and SmackDown's Tag Team Champions, Brock Lesnar decimated Sami Zayn yet again and Xia Li finally made her SmackDown debut by protecting an outnumbered Naomi against Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Natalya!

Brock Lesnar destroyed Sami Zayn in front of Paul Heyman

A beaten and battered Sami Zayn kicked off SmackDown, flanked by two nurses, and threatened to sue everyone involved in how his Universal Championship opportunity unfolded last week.

Among those threatened were Paul Heyman, who made his presence felt only to be backed into a dangerous corner by The Master Strategist.

This confrontation piqued the interest of Brock Lesnar, who reemerged, and upon hearing his former advocate’s familiar battle cry, proceeded to unleash his brand of destruction on everyone in the ring, culminating in the form of an earth-shattering F-5 to Zayn.

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Los Lotharios

Heading into this contest, Angel & Humberto were undefeated since dubbing themselves Los Lotharios, but Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs were determined to change that.

WWE’s hottest tag team tried as best they could, but Boogs kicked it into another gear by sending both Angel & Humberto flying around the ring until the Intercontinental Champion tagged in to seal the victory by hitting his Kinshasa on Humberto.

Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus

Drew McIntyre was irate after hearing that Sheamus heavily lobbied for The Scottish Warrior to not be included in the Black Friday Battle Royal two weeks ago, so he set his sights on some retribution against his former friend turned bitter rival.

In another highly physical contest, McIntyre connected with a devastating Claymore on The Celtic Warrior to earn the win.

Xia Li arrived to help Naomi fight off Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Natalya

Naomi thought she was finally getting her fair one-on-one match against Sonya Deville, but the WWE official had more tricks up her sleeve as she introduced Shayna Baszler as the bout’s guest timekeeper and Natalya as guest ring announcer.

Just when Naomi found the odds stacked against her once again, the debuting Xia Li emerged to join the fight against Deville and company. SmackDown’s newest Superstar impressively connected with multiple kicks on the trio and proved to be a trusted ally for Naomi in the ongoing rivalry.

Toni Storm def. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair via disqualification

Toni Storm got her highly-anticipated opportunity to go toe-to-toe with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a Championship Contender’s Match, and she planned to fully seize it until Flair became a little too overzealous on offense and ended up getting disqualified.

After the bell rang, the SmackDown Women’s Champion wasn’t satisfied and continued her beatdown, quelling Storm with a final big boot.

The New Day def. Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match

A bout to determine the best tag team in all of WWE lived up to the hype as The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & King Woods battled it out against Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The thrilling main event culminated when Woods and Kingston partnered up to deliver Daybreak to Jey Uso, sealing the victory for The New Day and making a major statement as the best tag team in all of WWE.

You can watch Friday Night SmackDown every single week live in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News