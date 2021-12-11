Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 2021 comes to a close this weekend in Abu Dhabi with both the Drivers' and Constructors' championships still up for grabs.

In terms of the former, things could not be tighter as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go into the weekend with not a point between them, and it means we're set up for a blockbuster finish.

Here, with that in mind, then, we're taking a look at 5 of the best championship deciders in the sport so far - hoping for drama of the same level in the process:

1994 - Schumacher v Hill

We head back to '94 and the Australian Grand Prix at Adelaide for our first dramatic title decider.

Michael Schumacher just needed to finish ahead of Damon Hill to take the championship but after running wide at a preceding corner, he found the Briton all over him.

What happened next will go down in F1 folklore, as the two collided and Schumacher crashed out.

Hill had the championship at his mercy but had suspension damage and also had to retire, giving Michael his first world title.

1997 - Villeneuve v Schumacher

Schumacher was again involved but this time things would not fall in his favour after another incident with his title rival.

We're in Jerez and Jacques Villeneuve has just sent his Williams up the inside of the German's Ferrari.

Next, Schumacher tries to close the door but way too late in a move that looks as though it was designed to take the Canadian out of the race.

The FIA would agree, Schumacher was thrown out of the championship and Jacques took the crown.

1989 - Prost v Senna

Arguably the most famous rivalry in the history of the sport.

In a generation of brilliant drivers, these two stood out most and were in the same McLaren team for the 1989 season.

A coming together at the final chicane in Suzuka would mean Prost took the crown, with it setting us up for perhaps the most famous crashes of all a year later.

1990 - Prost v Senna II

Prost was now in a Ferrari as the two once again vied for the championship and Senna, clearly with last year's incident in mind, had no plans of letting the title elude him this time - especially with him now having the points advantage.

Turn one, lap one, and both of them are in the gravel after Senna clipped Prost having seen the Frenchman jump him at the start.

2008 - Hamilton v Massa

Is that Glock?!

Three words that evoke far more images in the mind in what was perhaps the most dramatic final lap of any race, especially with the championship at stake.

Felipe Massa had won the Brazilian Grand Prix and, for all intents and purposes, the title in front of his home fans.

However, in the final turn, Lewis Hamilton overtook Timo Glock to get the points he needed to take his first-ever championship, with Glock struggling with dry tyres on a wet track.

If we get drama like this on Sunday we'll be beside ourselves.

