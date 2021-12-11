Paige WWE: Superstar doing massive Twitch drive for charity

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige has confirmed that she will be part of Twitch’s Creators for Charity Holiday Drive this year.

The company revealed the concept earlier this week and Paige noted to her followers on social media that she will be taking part to help support charities.

Paige has a huge following on Twitch, so this will hopefully help to raise a decent amount of money and support for charities this Holiday season.

Twitch revealed the concept of the drive on social media, saying that: "Throughout December, we're spotlighting the Creators for Charity Holiday Drive.

"Some of your favourite Creators will be dedicating their streams to supporting their favourite charities. Celebrate with us and the Creators below all month long."

Paige confirmed that she would be part of the drive, by writing "proud to be a part of this."

Paige WWE Return

There have been rumours surrounding Paige and a potential return to WWE in-ring action at some point in the near future.

The Norwich native has been teasing fans throughout 2021 that she may be returning after having to retire from wrestling due to health complications, mainly to do with her neck.

With the return of Edge to WWE in January 2020, Paige has said that she has a lot of hope for her own return, as the Rated-R Superstar also had major neck issues that forced him to retire back in 2011.

There's no indication that Paige is definitely going to be making a return in the near future, but there are hopes from fans that she will be back at some point in 2022, with the January Royal Rumble event a show that could see the former Diva's Champion make a surprise appearance at.

