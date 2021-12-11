AEW Rampage Results: Adam Cole remains undefeated BAYBAY.

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This edition of Rampage saw the AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line, a stacked 6 women's tag team match, and a highly anticipated debut. Headlined with a hard-hitting main event.

Lucha Bros def FTR - AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Rampage kicked off with the AEW Tag Championships on the line with FTR looking to become the first-ever two-time AEW Tag-Team Champions and adding these belts to their collection alongside the AAA Tag Team Titles.

The match was a constant back and forth display with both teams executing moves that demonstrate just why both teams are at the pinnacle of the AEW tag division.

There was a moment in the match where Fenix was setting up for his signature spring-up spinning heel kick but was beautifully reversed by Dax. He then follows up and proceeds to pay homage to their manager and mentor, Tully Blanchard. Executing a modified version of his famous slingshot suplex, planting Fenix with a spine-crushing slingshot liger-bomb.

Both teams held their own as the bout progressed, gaining countless near falls on one another. All four men proved that everything was on the line in this one.

In the final moments of the match, Cash tried numerous roll-up attempts to Penta, who eventually escapes and sets up for his signature Fear Factor where Fenix assists with the flying-stomp assist as Penta plants Cash and picks up the victory, retaining the titles for the Lucha Bros.

Nyla Rose, The Bunny and Penelope Ford def Ruby Soho, Anna Jay and Tay Conti-

This match was made by Tony Khan after the attempted backstage assault from The Bunny and Penelope Ford to Soho and Dynamite, who made it clear they have the intention of helping Rose become the inaugural TBS Champion. It was stated that if Rose wins Ford and Bunny would have the first shot. As they attempt to lay out Soho, she is aided by none other than the Dark Order's Anna Jay and Tay Conti.

The 6 women collided throughout the bout and both teams looked very strong within different parts of the bout. It also gave us a glimpse of the upcoming TBS Semi-final collision between Rose and Soho.

However, the dirty tactics of The Bunny and Ford proved too much as The Bunny was able to connect a stiff right hand which was wrapped with brass knuckles right on the jaw of Anna Jay.

This allowed an opening for Rose to set up and execute the devastating Beast Bomb to Jay picking up the victory for her team and gaining a little momentum for her upcoming TBS semi-finals match with Ruby Soho.

Sting and Darby Allin Promo-

Quickly interrupted and blindsided by FTR and Tully Blanchard. Darby is viciously launched into the shutters leaving Sting all alone where FTR holds him up allowing Tully to hit his old rival with a sickening low blow.

HOOK def Fuego Del Sol-

After a tough week for Team Taz with Dante Martin swerving them on Dynamite, it was time for Taz to unleash his secret weapon. The long-anticipated in-ring debut of HOOK was here. As HOOK made his entrance the positive reaction from the New York crowd was deafening.

Throughout the match HOOK was dominant, showcasing his judo, jiu-jitsu, and amateur wrestling background leveling Fuego with multiple hard-impact over-the-shoulder flip takedowns. HOOK proceeded to apply a series of clubbing forearms before applying a chokehold and putting Fuego to sleep. Picking up his first victory in an impressive debut.

Adam Cole def Wheeler Yuta-

Adam Cole who was going into the match with a 4-0 singles record was looking to add to his singles resume and defeat Wheeler Yuta to keep his undefeated streak alive. Yuta was looking to upset Cole and pick up a big win not only for his career but for the Best Friends too.

Cole was on the back front for a big part of the match with Yuta gaining heaps of momentum and executing a series of aerial maneuvers off the top rope to Cole.

However, this proved to backfire as the ring IQ of Cole allowed him to capitalise on a frog splash attempt from Yuta as he managed to get his knees up and change the course of the match. Cole proceeded to taunt a hurt Yuta and stared across at Orange Cassidy as he set up and executed the boom picking up another victory and adding a fifth singles victory, remaining undefeated.

After the match, a huge brawl breaks out between Best Friends and the Superkliq along with Bobby Fish. However, Cole, Fish and The Bucks were too much wiping out each member of best friends one by one, and then finally Cole hit his rival Orange Cassidy with a sickening low kick.

