WWE Day 1: Bobby Lashley set to be added to WWE Championship match

WWE is teasing that former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be added to the WWE Championship match at the WWE Day 1 PPV event.

WWE Champion Big E is currently scheduled to defend his title against Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins at the company's first event of 2022.

This week's episode of WWE Raw started with a cage match between Big E and Owens, which saw interference from Rollins. Lashley would also appear after the match and attack all three men.

A new promo has been released ahead of the next episode of Monday Night Raw, and the voiceover makes out that Lashley may well be getting a slot in the match at Day 1.

It states: "this Monday on RAW: Lashley insists he belongs in the WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1. Will he get his way?"

There's no official indication that Lashley will be added to the match, but it would make sense from the current trajectory of the storyline.

The WWE Championship match will probably not be headlining the PPV event. Brock Lesnar will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, which is considered a far bigger affair on the card.

Having a Fatal Four Way match would certainly allow WWE to take the title off of Big E without him taking a pinfall or submission loss; should they decide to have him chase for the Championship again as we head towards WrestleMania in April 2022.

Either way, it does look like we'll be seeing Lashley in the WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1 on Saturday January 1st 2022.

