Formula 1 is in Abu Dhabi for the final race of the season, as we wait and see who will take both championships.

It's been an enthralling year and we're about to get the final chapter of our story, but who will stand on top and who will rue missed opportunity?

Excitement and drama awaits, and these are the five big questions that need answers this weekend:

Who will be Drivers' champion?

Max or Lewis? Lewis or Max? The two have been fighting all year and there's nothing between them heading into this final race.

Momentum is with Hamilton after three straight wins but Verstappen has won in Abu Dhabi before so picking a winner right now appears to be a coin flip.

Will Mercedes take Constructors' crown?

Something that appears a little easier to call is the Constructors' battle.

Red Bull have given Mercedes a bloody nose at times this year but the Mercs have a good points advantage heading into the final race and it seems quite unlikely they won't seal their eighth straight Constructors' crown.

Will there be incident?

After what happened in Saudi and with Verstappen knowing if neither driver finishes he will win the title, talk has been rife of us getting a Prost/Senna end-of-season incident.

Both drivers and teams have said they want to win it cleanly, and Michael Masi has warned both that they risk of the wrath of the stewards if there is a crash, but when the visor goes down things can soon change...

What job can the teammates do?

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez have big jobs to play this weekend as they look to help their teammates win the title, and help their team still compete for the Constructors'.

Sergio Perez had to retire last weekend after a crash whilst Bottas finished in P3 so the Mexican will be eager to hit back this Sunday.

What impact will the new circuit layout have?

In a bid to improve the overtaking and racing at the Yas Marina circuit, sections of the track have been reprofiled to make the lap time well over 10 seconds quicker than it was previously.

Whether it works as desired remains to be seen but it's at least hopefully a step forward for a circuit that, though spectacular in terms of its surrounding, has sometimes led to processional races.

Let's hope that isn't the case here.

