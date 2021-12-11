WWE: Pete Dunne says the company has the best wrestling in the world

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE NXT Superstar Pete Dunne recently argued that the brand has the best pro wrestling in the entire world of sports entertainment.

The former PROGRESS and NXT UK Champion appeared on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves and discussed his career thus far, including being part of the re-branded NXT to NXT 2.0.

“To me, the in-ring product has always been at such a high level and you could argue it’s the best in the world,” Dunne stated on the podcast.

“I want to keep that. With newer guys coming in that don’t have the background that people like myself had, that’s going to feel difficult at first but if there was ever a place where hopefully we can manage that, it’s here.

"Just look at the Performance Centre, you’ve got access to William Regal, Fit Finley, all the way up to Shawn Michaels. You really can get the crash course in what this is and I just hope we can keep it to that standard.

"Even in this short space of time, we’re only one big event in and I’m not sure how long but it’s still a very recent change."

Dunne would also praise the new talent coming through as part of the NXT 2.0 rebranding: “You can see how much the audience gravitates to the Bron Breakker, Carmelo [Hayes]."

"This is going to feel different for a while, there might be a bit of an awkward transition sometimes, but overall I hope there’s still that buzz about it and still that ‘I can’t wait to see what this guy does when he moves up to RAW or SmackDown.’

"Hopefully, that buzz stays the same and in-ring quality can stay to a super high standard.”

