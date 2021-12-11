AEW: Son of "wrestling legend" is officially ALL ELITE

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This past Friday on AEW Rampage we saw the highly anticipated debut of a talked-about individual on the AEW roster who has made countless appearances but yet to have competed in an AEW ring.

In response to Dante Martin's actions in the Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal this Wednesday, an irate Taz announced that he was releasing Team Taz's secret weapon on Rampage. This being HOOK.



HOOK is the son of the Human Suplex Machine Taz, and his dad was lucky to have been featured on commentary for his son's big debut. There were so many moments throughout his debut that were extremely similar to when his dad competed.



HOOK went one on one with the high-flying Fuego Del Sol, who was going into the bout with a three-match winning streak. HOOK throughout looked dominant, showcasing his judo, jiu-jitsu, and amateur wrestling background, and took time tenaciously dissecting Fuego.



The match came to an impressive finish after HOOK levelled Fuego with a series of clubbing forearms, before finishing the bout with the move his dad famously finished matches with, the Tazmission. Which was a lovely nod to his father.

Hook reflected on his debut, stating in an interview with Pitchfork:



"It was a tough man. I was excited. I felt like I could run through a brick wall"



HOOK's debut received a positive reception from the crowd, with the crowd being on his side from the moment the lights went out for his entrance to the ringing of the bell signalling the end of the match. The classy touch of having an Action Bronson track was well received by the New York crowd.

Tony Khan addressed HOOK's debut describing it as "tremendous", clearly impressed with his perfomance.



It will be interesting to see what lies in store for HOOK now that he is officially ALL ELITE.



You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

