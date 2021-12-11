Brock Lesnar: Fans react to WWE legend using a flip phone on SmackDown

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE legend and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar has been incredible in his recent face run, and fans are reacting to the Beast Incarnate having a flip phone in a recent segment.

Lesnar was confronting Adam Pearce backstage, 'thanking' the WWE official for his recent suspension by saying that he had more time to go hunting.

The former Universal Champion would then try to show Pearce a picture of a giant moose that he caught whilst hunting, but he could not get his flip phone to work.

It was another great skit for the legendary Superstar, and fans have absolutely been loving the idea of Brock Lesnar still owning a flip phone in 2021.

Whilst Lesnar actually broke the phone on camera, it's not too far-fetched to imagine that he is really sporting something that low-tech in real life.

Brock Lesnar Flip Phone

Fans have been reacting to the Superstar having a flip phone on social media, with many bemused at the concept but not massively surprised if it were to be actually true to life.

One fan tweeted: "Flip phone? Damn I haven’t seen one of those in a very long time" whilst another chimed in saying "I actually wouldn't doubt if that's his actual phone lol."

Lesnar is set to face Roman Reigns at the WWE Day 1 PPV event on Saturday 1st January 2022, with the Universal Championship on the line in the main event.

