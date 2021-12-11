Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Russian MMA fighter Mehdi Dakaev has wowed fans around the world by pulling off an unbelievable ‘superman punch’ knockout.

He was taking on Makkasharip Zaynukov in the all-Russian main event of the Eagle Fighting Championship’s EFC 43 event.

The promotion is owned by UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired back in March with an undefeated record. This event took place in the Russian capital, Moscow.

Dakaev started explosively and was looking for an early knockout, and just 42 seconds into the second round he attempted to land a big left hook but missed.

Zaynukov was stunned and brought his guard down for a brief moment. This prompted Dakaev to launch himself into the air and aim himself towards his opponent’s exposed chin.

This allowed Dakaev to connect with a huge left, knocking out Zaynukov and causing the stoppage.

Enter Giveaway

Fans branded the knockout a ‘superman punch’, reminiscent of that of Roman Reigns in WWE. Some fans have also added it to the ‘knockout of the year’ discussion.

The win took Dakaev’s record to 14-2, whilst Zaynukov’s fell to 11-4. Dakaev successfully defended his EFC lightweight title for the second time in the bout, and he now has a seven-fight winning streak.

It has been announced that the promotion will make its US debut in January with its EFC 44 event in Miami, Florida.

The event will be headlined by Antonio Silva versus Tyrone Spong. Silva has struggled to pick up victories since his UFC release in 2016, and he has lost nine of his last 11 fights.

Spong is a notable kickboxer, and is undefeated in his blooming MMA career, with a record of 2-0.

They also have signed former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans to fight on the same card, and they are looking to host more events in the US in 2022.

1 of 20 The ultimate Khabib Nurmagomedov quiz: Where was he born? Russia Kazakhstan Mongolia Poland

News Now - Sport News