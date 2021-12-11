AEW: Sting attacked by former WWE Tag Team Champions on Rampage.

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A backstage altercation saw Sting attacked backstage by a well-acclaimed former WWE Tag Team in a brutal backstage assault.

This episode of Rampage saw a backstage interview take place with Sting and Darby Allin. Which was abruptly interrupted by a brutal backstage assault from none other than former NXT and WWE Tag Team Champions and current AAA Tag Team Champions FTR.

Before this FTR were in a highly anticipated AEW World Tag Team Championship match where they had been feeding with the champions, The Lucha Bros. However, the challengers ultimately fell up short in this battle.

They have set their sights on Sting and Allin, igniting a new rivalry between the two teams. Sting and Darby as a tag team are undefeated in the year 2021 and even ended the longest streak in AEW of the Gunn Clubs tag team record of 35-0.

In this segment, FTR would brutally attack Sting and Darby. First by launching Allin into the shutters and then executing a three on one assault alongside their mentor and manager Tully Blanchard. They would proceed to taunt and dissect Sting. This was ultimately finished with Blanchard hitting a sickening low blow to Sting.

FTR may have come up short of making history and becoming the first two-time AEW Tag Team Champions, but it is clear to see that they are wasting no time in cementing just why they are the pinnacle of tag team wrestling. FTR is still currently ranked in the official AEW rankings as the number 1 ranked team with a record of 15 wins and 3 losses in 2021 and that they are going to do whatever it takes and defeat whomever they have to, to remain number 1 and get another shot at being placed in the AEW record books.

