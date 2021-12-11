Portland Timbers vs New York City Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football fans across the globe are getting very excited as Portland Timbers are due to face New York City in the MLS Cup Final and we have all the details you need to know ahead of kick off.

This annual game in Major League Soccer follows the MLS Cup playoffs and sees the winner of the Eastern Conference Final face the winner of the Western Conference Final. The MLS Cup winner is awarded the title of league champion.

This year, New York City managed to get to the MLS Cup Final for the first time in their history. Meanwhile, this is Portland Timbers third appearance in seven years.

This is arguably the biggest football game in the United States of America, and no doubt it will be an enthralling encounter between two sides desperate to win the league.

Here is everything you need to know about the MLS Cup Final between Portland Timbers and New York City.

Date

For those in the United Kingdom, the MLS Cup Final is taking place on Saturday 11th December 2021 and it will kick off at 8:00 PM.

For fans in the United States of America, here are the times the game will be played in each state:

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Portland Timbers have a slight advantage as they are hosting this final at their home stadium Providence Park.

How To Watch

Fans in England will be over the moon to hear that Sky Sports are covering the huge event on Sky Sports Football. Coverage should start around 7:30 PM.

The official MLS website has revealed that these broadcasters will be showing the game in America and Canada:

USA:

ABC

UniMás

TUDN

Canada:

TSN1

TVA Sports

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the MLS Cup Final match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. A day pass is available for £9.99

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

You are also able to live stream on all the sites in America and Canada of the broadcasters showing the game

Team News

New York City are without two of their key players as Anton Tinnerholm and Keaton Parks are both still out with long term injuries.

Meanwhile, Portland Timbers have four injuries as Ismaila Jome, Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo and Eryk Williamson are not available.

Portland Timbers Predicted XI: Clark; Van Rankin, Mabiala, Zuparic, Bravo; D. Chara, Paredes; Asprilla, Y. Chara, Valeri; Mora

New York City Predicted XI: Johnson; Thórarinsson, Callens, Chanot, Gray; Morales, Sands; Rodriguez, Moralez, Medina; Castellanos

Head to Head

Due to being in different conferences as well as the fact that New York City was founded in 2013, they have only played each other six times. New York City have only won one of these whilst Portland Timbers have won five.

Last five meetings:

16th May 2016: Portland Timbers 1-2 New York City FC

9th September 2017: New York City FC 0-1 Portland Timbers

23rd April 2018: Portland Timbers 3-0 New York City FC

8th July 2019: New York City FC 0-1 Portland Timbers

2nd August 2020: New York City FC 1-3 Portland Timbers

Odds

Portland Timbers to win: 17/10

Draw: 11/5

New York City to win: 6/4

Prediction

This is going to be a very tight game, and when a cup final happens, all form goes out the window. With home advantage and good history against New York City, we see the Timbers picking up the victory.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 New York City

