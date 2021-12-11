Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Johnny Gargano has officially left WWE and entered the world of free agency by announcing that he is starting his own Twitch channel.

The former NXT Champion made his final appearance for WWE at this week's episode of NXT 2.0, being attacked by Grayson Waller in the main event segment of the show.

Following his contract expiring, Gargano would confirm on social media that he is now heading to the world of streaming.

Taking to social media, Gargano confirmed that he had opened a new store on ProWrestlingTees as well as launching his Twitch channel.

"I can't thank you all enough for the love and support you have shown me these past few days. I hope you continue to follow me on this next part of my journey!" Gargano wrote.

"But wait.. there's more! Change is scary (especially with a baby on the way) but I'm excited to be able to take this time to dip my toes in some new ventures as well. I've been promising new content for a while! @Twitch @YouTube."

Johnny Gargano Joins Twitch

As of writing, Gargano has nearly 6,000 subscribers on the platform, even before he has released a video or started a stream.

It is not confirmed exactly what Gargano will be doing on his channel, although it would certainly make sense to see the former NXT Champion streaming some gaming content affiliated with Marvel.

There's not a huge amount on offer when it comes to information on Gargano's Twitch channel as of right now, with the About page simply stating "Pro Wrestler & Clevelander. Bet on Yourself & Outwork."

It is clear that Johnny Gargano is going to be wrestling again, but where that will be? That remains a mystery for the time being.

