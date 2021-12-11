Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly interested in a feud with Jeff Hardy prior to his release from the company this week.

Fans had hoped that the recent push of Hardy back up the card would lead to a short run with Reigns, with the potential for a ladder or TLC match for the Universal Championship being an exciting prospect to end 2021 or even be part of the Royal Rumble PPV in January 2022.

According to a recent report, Reigns was "on board" for a match with the former WWE Champion at some point before he was released.

Ringside News reported that both Reigns and Paul Heyman had even spoken to WWE writers about the idea and that they were both interested.

"Jeff was not an issue. In fact, there was talk amongst the writers that Roman and Heyman were on board with working a match with Jeff at either the Rumble or Saudi."

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

With Hardy being released from the company, obviously, the television feud between him and Roman will not be going ahead.

Reigns will be facing Brock Lesnar at the WWE Day 1 PPV event on Friday January 1st 2022. The apparent plan right now is for the feud between Lesnar and Reigns to go beyond the Day 1 event with Lesnar getting another shot at the Universal Championship at WrestleMania next year in Dallas, Texas.

There has been speculation that Lesnar will be winning the Royal Rumble event to cement his place in the main event of WrestleMania next year, but it is unknown is this is concrete at this time.

