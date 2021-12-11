Tony Khan: AEW Executive talks WWE's "underutilising" of wrestling icon.

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AEW Executive Tony Khan recently gave his opinion on one of the wrestling icons in AEW and how he was wasted prior to him becoming ALL ELITE.

Since its debut, AEW has acquired some of the most iconic names in wrestling. Names like Arn Anderson, Mark Henry, Tully Blanchard, Paul Wight, and many more have become ALL ELITE. However, one name, in particular, is particularly special to AEW Executive Tony Khan, and his priority in making this icon ALL ELITE was to give a resurgence to just how iconic this individual is. The individual is none other than Sting.

Tony Khan in a recent interview on the My Mom's Basement podcast stated:

"Back in his last run in the competition, he was screwed out of multiple matches

Tony was referring to Sting's brief stint in the WWE in 2014. During his small stint in WWE, Sting was placed in some high-caliber dream matches but they didn't live up to the expectation and diminished the icon's reputation. Before AEW, the last time we saw Sting was in his Night of Champions clash with WWE Champion at the time, Seth Rollins. Sting, unfortunately, suffered an injury and the match had to be cut short.

A nice homage to the career of the icon was his induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2016. Wrestling fans around the world at this point thought the Icons career was over.

However, at AEW's Winter is Coming special in 2020. The wrestling world was shocked and in awe at the arrival of Sting and his first appearance on TNT since 2001.

Tony Khan in addition to making Sting ALL ELITE said:

"Sting deserves to be treated like one of the greats in wrestling and that's what i have set out to do since the beginning"

Since his debut in AEW Sting has been a frequently televised figure in the AEW locker room, being a mentor and partner for rising AEW star and one of the four pillars of AEW, Darby Allin. Darby had a similar enigmatic aura to Sting making it almost a perfect angle for Sting to fit into. Sting has featured in a handful of cinematic matches but recently has proved to the wrestling world that he can still go by having a few live matches alongside his partner Darby.

AEW's pairing of iconic wrestlers with newer talent is proving to be a success with the likes of Arn Anderson with Cody Rhodes and Tully Blanchard with FTR.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

