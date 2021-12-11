Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves duo Ruben Neves and Max Kilman were involved in a sickening clash of heads with each other during their trip to Manchester City.

Bruno Lage's side had been defending well inside the first half an hour at the Etihad during the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

However, there was a lengthy stop in play when the two Wolves players collided as they attempted to win a header.

It looked horrible.

Wolves' Raul Jimenez was the first player over to the scene. The Wolves striker suffered a skull fracture himself last year after a clash with Arsenal's David Luiz.

VIDEO: Kilman and Neves clash heads

After checks on both players and relevant treatment, both players were allowed to continue.

However, on the brink of half time, Neves was seen crouching down on the turf in apparent discomfort. But he did emerge out of the tunnel after the break.

Kilman and Neves clashing wasn't the only incident during the first half at the Etihad.

Jimenez picked up one of the craziest red cards in Premier League history.

He was initially booked for a foul on Rodri on the halfway line. Then, he prevented City from taking the free-kick and picked up a second yellow in the space of 32 seconds.

Crazy.

