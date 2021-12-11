Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Raul Jimenez picked up one of the strangest red cards in Premier League history during Manchester City vs Wolves.

The Mexico striker earned a yellow card for a foul on Rodri 45 minutes and 51 seconds into the match.

Thirty-two seconds later, Jimenez was walking off the pitch.

Why?

Because he prevented Man City from taking the free-kick that he conceded quickly by stepping in the way.

Absolute madness.

VIDEO: Raul Jimenez sent off vs Wolves

What on earth was Jimenez thinking!?

Okay, we do feel the first booking was slightly harsh. However, you simply can't prevent the opposition from taking a free kick like that. That is always a yellow card.

The striker took a while to walk off the pitch as the realisation of what he'd just done started to sink in.

In truth, it was probably a bit of embarrassment regarding his actions.

He ripped off his head bandage and chucked it to the floor as he walked off.

Meanwhile, his manager, Bruno Lage looked absolutely furious.

Previously, Wolves had defended well and City hadn't caused them too many problems.

But playing an entire second half against one of the best sides in Europe with just 10 men is an incredibly tough task.

