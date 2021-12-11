Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury is known for being a bit of character whose unorthodox Tyson style and training regime regularly make headlines.

But this week the WBC Heavyweight Champion claimed that he once “battered” three top-ten heavyweights after drinking 14 pints of Foster's.

The comment came as Fury prepares for his next World Title defence by training with former World Champion Joseph Parker and featherweight fighter Isaac Lowe.

The 33-year-old Gypsy King is expected to face Dillian Whyte early next year and recently spoke to The Sun about some of the keys to his success.

“Everyone in my gym is a p*** head,” he said. “And I will only have them if they are p***heads because you get the best out of them.”

"I don't act like a professional and live in the gym for days a week because that doesn't achieve anything.

"If you turn up on time, try your hardest and do your best, the sad truth is 99 per cent of the time you still won't make it.

"But if you are in the gym and still going out two or three times a week then you might make it,” he claimed.

Fury went on to say that “Championship boxing is a mindset” and that he understands the importance of enjoying oneself.

“If you don’t enjoy yourself then the sport becomes too serious and you end up losing,” he said.

“I have often had 15 pints before 15 rounds of sparring and still smashed f*** out of somebody, if I am lying then God can strike me down.

“I remember one night I had 14 pints of Foster's and then sparred three top-ten heavyweights - and battered them all - that’s because I don’t take it all too seriously.”

Fury last fought in October, winning his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder via an eleventh-round knockout, prompting The Bronze Bomber to hint at retirement earlier this week on an episode of Kevin Hart’s YouTube show Cold As Balls.

This week Fury also levelled an X-rated rant at the Paul brothers after his brother Tommy Fury was forced to withdraw from his showdown with Jake Paul.

