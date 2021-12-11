Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Whilst backstage at the annual boxing awards show Sugarhill Steward was facetimed by Tyson Fury who asked him to tell Oleksandr Usyk that he is “coming for him”.

The Ukrainian was also in attendance and was going to watch his friend Vasyl Lomachenko fight at Madison Square Garden against Richard Commey.

In typical Fury fashion, the Gypsy King roared down the phone and referred to Usyk as “Alexander The Great” who he plans to fight for the undisputed world heavyweight championship.

Unfortunately, it looks unlikely that the pair will meet next as Fury has been ordered by the WBC to fight Dillian Whyte, whereas Usyk looks set to rematch Anthony Joshua.

According to the WBC:

“The winner of the October 9, 2021, fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder would have 30 days from that date to secure a contract to unify the heavyweight division against WBO-IBF-WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown an undisputed champion in the division.

"If they secured no unification bout within that time, the WBC would then: one, WBC Interim World Champion Dillian Whyte as the division’s mandatory challenger; and, two, order the start of the free negotiations period for Champion’s Fury mandatory defense of his title against Whyte”.

Enter Giveaway

There has been much speculation about a potential step aside deal for AJ which is still possible if Fury and Whyte can’t agree on purse splits.

However, at the moment we are looking at two semi-finals where the winners will face each other for undisputed glory.

Still, both Fury and Usyk would be the bookie's favorite going into their next fight, which means the two undefeated fighters could schedule a bout for late 2022 or early 2023.

On the other hand, if AJ gets his redemption and beats Usyk, we could be treated to the biggest British fight of all time between Fury and Joshua for all the belts.

Presently, Fury-Whyte and Joshua-Usyk have not been confirmed. Therefore, we will find out in the coming weeks what the road to undisputed is for The Gypsy King.

After defeating Deontay Wilder for the third time, many boxing experts believe Fury is the best heavyweight on the planet, but will he become undisputed and prove it?

News Now - Sport News