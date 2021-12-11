Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal showed exactly how you deal with pressing football during their Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the Gunners making a terrible start to the game at Emirates Stadium, Alexandre Lacazette was able to settle the post-Everton nerves by scoring a truly fantastic opening goal.

And it came through Arsenal's ability to break down the visitors' press with Ralph Hasenhüttl following in the recent tradition of German managers by playing a high-intensity brand of football.

Arsenal vs Southampton's pressing

Arsenal's opening strike started at the feet of Aaron Ramsdale with more than a few Gooners having their hearts in their mouthes as their beloved shot-stopper was quickly closed down.

However, from the moment that Ramsdale defeated the first onslaught of the press with a calm and collected pass indicative of his superb distribution this season, Arsenal were firmly on their way.

What proceeded was an absolute masterclass in tearing apart a press with each onrushing Saints player left chasing dust as Mikel Arteta's side were able to effortlessly pass around them.

Arsenal score ultimate anti-press goal

Ben White, Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Martin Odegaard all played their part in ensuring that Arsenal were a well-oiled machine no matter how many opponents sprinted at them.

In fact, by the time that Arsenal had reached the final third and completely bypassed the front-footed approach of their opponents, you could almost feel that a goal was coming.

And Lacazette made absolutely no mistake with the finish by ruthlessly hammering home in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a superb goal that you can enjoy down below:

And the goal was made all the more enjoyable by the fact that Ramsdale, who got the move started in his own penalty area, decided to mark the occasion with a passionate knee slide.

Splendid work from Arsenal

In many ways, it's a goal that is painfully indicative of Arteta's reign in north London because it was a superb moment of collective time skill in an otherwise disappointing 45 minutes for the hosts.

That being said, Arsenal were able to double their advantage before the break with Odegaard extending his recent goalscoring run in the Premier League with a fine header from close range.

It might not have transpired under the silky, anti-pressing circumstances of its predecessor, but it gave Arsenal the breathing room they needed against a game Southampton side nonetheless.

